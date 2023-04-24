Today’s Headlines
- Tonight, Move Culver City At City Council (Biking in L.A., Streets for All alert)
LAT Editorial: Move Culver City Is A Model For the Region
- LB Wants Metro Homeless Services Hub Outside of LB (LB Post)
- Metro Agrees To Comply With ADA, Improve Union Station Access (SGV Tribune)
- Can Anything Stop Distracted Driving? (LAT Podcast)
- Metro To Construct Sound Walls Along 210 Freeway In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Westwood Connected Campaigns For Walk/Bus/Bike Improvements (Daily Bruin)
- Person Stabbed Near NoHo Metro Station (Daily News)
- Carnage: Wrong Way Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Lancaster Area (Daily News)
…Driver Arrested In West Covina Creek Crash That Killed Passenger (SGVTribune)
…Three Car Crash Sets One Car On Fire On The Old Road Near 5/14 (SC Signal)
…In Valencia, Driver Slams Into Hydrant Then Pole (SC Signal)
- 40 Apartments To Replace Parking Lot Near Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- 292 Apartment Complex Under Construction By Metro Duarte Station (Urbanize)
- 79-Unit Mixed Use Under Construction By Moorpark Metrolink Station (KTLA)
- Charging An Electric Vehicle Is A Frustrating And Absurd Experience (LAT)
- Bonin Interviews Streets For All Founder Michael Schneider (What’s Next, Los Angeles?)
- How Cities Are Fighting Climate Change (Scientific American)
- No Californian Should Grow Up Next To Oil Well, Like South L.A. Residents Do (LAT)
