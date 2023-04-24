This Week In Livable Streets
Move Culver City at City Council, Metro board, Pasadena ebike incentives, Metrolink board, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 4/24 – Tonight the Culver City City Council will discuss and vote on the future of Move Culver City, the city’s downtown bus/bike/walk improvement project. Bike Culver City and Streets for All are urging project supporters to show up and give public comment. These advocates are hosting a bike ride to city hall from Ballona Creek, meeting at 6 p.m. at Syd Kronenthal Park. The ride culminates in a rally at Culver City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Details at SFA Alert and last week’s SBLA post.
- Monday 4/24, Wednesday 4/26, and Saturday 4/29 – Metro will host three community input meetings to plan Metro C and K Line operations. Interested parties can attend in person or via Zoom.
– Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norwalk City Hall at 12700 Norwalk Boulevard.
– Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn at 2410 Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.
– Saturday at 10 a.m. at Magic Johnson Recreation Center at 12645 Wadsworth Avenue in South L.A.
To participate in any of these meetings via Zoom, use this meeting link or Zoom ID: 97 6447 0425# with passcode 546462#. The public can also give input via an online survey.
- Tuesday 4/25 – The city of Pasadena is considering offering an Ebike rebate program. The proposed ebike program will be considered at Tuesday’s Municipal Services Committee. Details at ActiveSGV tweet and meeting agenda (item 4).
- Tuesday 4/25– Metro will host a 6 p.m. briefing on the agency’s FY23-24 proposed budget. The virtual briefing is for Metro’s Regional Service Councils, and open to the public. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 4/27 – Metro will convene its monthly full board meeting. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Friday 4/28 – The Metrolink board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. this Friday. Details at meeting agenda.
- Next week Monday 5/1 – Move L.A. and partners will celebrate the nearly $4 billion per year in public investments that L.A. voters have approved to build transit, affordable housing, and more. Diverse leaders will discuss future goals. The one-day conference will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Hotel at 506 S. Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles. More details and sign-ups at Move L.A. event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org