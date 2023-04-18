This Week In Livable Streets
626 Golden Streets, Metro board committees, Culver City safe routes, Rail to Rail, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 4/18 – The Culver City Public Works Department will hold an in-person community meeting at 7 p.m. at Farragut Elementary School Cafeteria at 10820 Farragut Drive. The meeting will gather community input on two Culver City mobility projects: the redesign of the Ince/Lucerne intersection, and installation of ped/bike enhancements around El Marino Elementary School, El Rincon Elementary School, and the Tri-School Complex (Culver City High School, Culver City Middle School, and Farragut Elementary School). Staff will make a brief presentation, then stakeholders are invited to express their opinion and ask questions. Details at Culver City meeting webpage.
- Wednesday and Thursday 4/19-20 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various matters in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Wednesday 4/19 – Metro will host a virtual Rail to Rail Active Transportation Corridor Project construction update meeting from 2-3 p.m. Metro’s Rail-to-Rail project team will provide a project overview and information on upcoming construction. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Friday 4/21 – Los Angeles Eco-Village and Connect SoCal will present a talk by Mark Lakeman, founder of Portland City Repair. The in-person event will take place from 6-10 p.m. at the L. A. Eco-Village Community Hub at 3554 W. 1st Street in Koreatown (easy bike/walk distance from Metro Vermont/Beverly B Line Station.) Attendees are encouraged to gather and attend SoCal Connect presentation, before Lakeman’s talk begins at 8 p.m. A sliding scale donation is requested from $0 to $20. RSVPs requested to crsp[at]igc.org.
- Sunday 4/23 – 626 Golden Streets will host its Heart of the Foothill open streets event extending through Claremont, Pomona, La Verne, and San Dimas. The free, family-friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route is easily accessed from Metrolink’s Pomona-North and Claremont stations. The route is a doable six mile bike ride from the Metro APU/Citrus Station on the Metro L (Gold) Line. Detailed event information at 626 Golden Streets.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org