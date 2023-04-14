Today’s Headlines
- LBPD Search for Metro Stabbing Suspects, Killing Appears Targeted (LB Post, Daily News)
- LA Podcast’s Scott Frazier Questions the Legitimacy of L.A. City Council Appointing Councilmember Hutt (Benny Wally)
- Metro Testing Regional Connector Trains (Daily News)
- Torrance PD Officers Indicted in 2018 Killing of Christopher DeAndre Mitchell (LAT)
- Feds Charge 2 Sheriff’s Deputies – the deputies who later killed Andrés Guardado – with False Imprisonment, Witness Tampering (LAist, LAT)
- 33-Unit Affordable Housing Planned Near MacArthur Park (UrbanizeLA)
- West Hollywood Wants To Take Away “Your Right” To Turn Right On Red (WeHoVille)
- The Militant Angeleno‘s Guide To This Sunday’s CicLAvia
Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA