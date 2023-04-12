Today’s Headlines

Inglewood Approves Displacing 41 Businesses For PeopleMover (KTLA, Daily News)

L.A. City Council: Council Reappoints Heather Hutt (LAT, LAist)

…June 27 Council District 6 Run-Off Is Marisa Alcaraz Vs. Imelda Padilla (LAist)

…Assemblymember Santiago To Challenge Disgraced Councilmember De León (ABC7)

Pasadena 710 Re-Do Committee Elects Officers (Pasadena Now)

L.A. School Police Face Backlash For Pepper-Spraying Students (KNOCK-LA)

Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Alhambra (SGV Tribune)

…Pedestrian Killed On 5 Freeway Near Anaheim (KTLA)

…More On Lancaster Crash That Killed Person, Injured Five (AV Times)

Following CA Lead, EPA Incentivizing Electric Cars (LAT, LAist)

