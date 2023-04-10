This Week In Livable Streets
Move Culver City, CicLAvia, Emerald Necklace ride, Katy Young Yaroslavsky, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 4/10 – Bike Culver City is hosting Monday night bike rides in support of expanding Move Culver City bus/bike/walk improvements. The MoveCC project (see earlier SBLA coverage) is scheduled to come up for a city council vote on April 24. Meet tonight at Syd Kronenthal Park (upstream end of Ballona Creek path) at 6 p.m. for a ride to tonight’s city council meeting. Details at BikeCC tweet.
- Wednesday 4/12 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with L.A. Councilmember and Metro Boardmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky. Details at SFA event page.
- Saturday 4/15 – ActiveSGV and Pure Water Southern California will host a 17-mile beginner/intermediate ride exploring the Emerald Necklace greening along the San Gabriel and Rio Hondo rivers. Meet starting at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure from Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. RSVP and details at ActiveSGV tweet and Eventbrite.
- Sunday 4/16 – CicLAvia returns! Presented by Metro, and in partnership with Accelerate Resilience L.A., the popular open streets festival features an all new ‘Mid City Meets Pico Union’ route primarily on Venice and Washington Boulevards. The free, family-friendly event closes streets to cars, opening them to people on bike, foot, skate, etc. Sunday’s CicLAvia event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route is fairly central, and while there isn’t a Metro rail stop immediately on it, it is an easy bike distance (under two miles) from Metro A, B, D, E, and K Line stations (see map above for some stations, plus MacArthur Park and downtown L.A. Pico and 7th Street stations are also very close.) People on foot can easily access the route via several north-south bus lines, including on Vermont [local/Rapid], Western and La Brea. Details at CicLAvia event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org