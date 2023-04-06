Today’s Headlines

  • LA Remains Deadly Place to Bike (Business Insider)
  • LAPD Offers $25k for Information on Hit and Run Motorcyclist in Boyle Heights (FOXLA)
  • More on EPA Waiver to CA on Rule Requiring Electric Trucks by 2035 (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • CA Also Racing to Upgrade Electric Grid to Meet Climate Goals (LAT)
  • Ray LaHood: Feds need to go big, and fund CA high-speed rail (CalMatters)
  • Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)
  • SFMTA Approves Center-Running Bike Lane Over Howls of Protest (SBSF)
  • Who Is Winning the Feud Between Newsom and Big Oil (Daily News)
  • SBUSA Compares Metro’s “Tactics” to Ward Off People Experiencing Homelessness to Government Sanctioned Torture

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.