Today’s Headlines

LA Remains Deadly Place to Bike (Business Insider)

LAPD Offers $25k for Information on Hit and Run Motorcyclist in Boyle Heights (FOXLA)

More on EPA Waiver to CA on Rule Requiring Electric Trucks by 2035 (Environmental Defense Fund)

CA Also Racing to Upgrade Electric Grid to Meet Climate Goals (LAT)

Ray LaHood: Feds need to go big, and fund CA high-speed rail (CalMatters)

Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)

SFMTA Approves Center-Running Bike Lane Over Howls of Protest (SBSF)

Who Is Winning the Feud Between Newsom and Big Oil (Daily News)

SBUSA Compares Metro’s “Tactics” to Ward Off People Experiencing Homelessness to Government Sanctioned Torture

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.