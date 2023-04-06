Today’s Headlines
- LA Remains Deadly Place to Bike (Business Insider)
- LAPD Offers $25k for Information on Hit and Run Motorcyclist in Boyle Heights (FOXLA)
- More on EPA Waiver to CA on Rule Requiring Electric Trucks by 2035 (Environmental Defense Fund)
- CA Also Racing to Upgrade Electric Grid to Meet Climate Goals (LAT)
- Ray LaHood: Feds need to go big, and fund CA high-speed rail (CalMatters)
- Commentary: Feds Need to Step up and Fund HSR (GVWire)
- SFMTA Approves Center-Running Bike Lane Over Howls of Protest (SBSF)
- Who Is Winning the Feud Between Newsom and Big Oil (Daily News)
- SBUSA Compares Metro’s “Tactics” to Ward Off People Experiencing Homelessness to Government Sanctioned Torture
Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.