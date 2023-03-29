Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Nearing Completion of Regional Connector Subway (Downtown News)
  • Carnage: Reward Offered For Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In Hollywood (KTLA)
    …Driver Dies In Solo Crash In Whittier (2UrbanGirls)
    …Person Killed, Two Injured, In Corona Rollover Crash (Daily Bulletin)
  • Rain Means Lots Of Potholes (LAT)
  • E-Scooter Rider Bemoans Ticket For Sidewalk Riding He Blames On Unsafe Street (WeHoVille)
  • Ruling Uphold Pasadena’s Voter-Approved Rent Control (Pasadena Now)
  • Tesla Seat Belts May Be Faulty (LAT)
  • Should You Build An ADU – Accessory Dwelling Unit? (LAT)

