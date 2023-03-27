This Week In Livable Streets
Metro Budget Theater, construction updates for Purple Line and Rosecrans Marquardt Grade Separation, “Western/Slauson Bus Station” meeting, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 3/28 – Metro is hosting another night of Metro Budget Theater, officially termed a Telephone Town Hall meeting. If they follow past budget outreach meeting formats, there will be minimal opportunity to actually express an opinion on the proposed Metro budget, which is already poised to keep upping freeway construction spending while shrinking transit construction spending. Past Metro budget Town Hall meeting all-caller polling input was limited to inconsequential questions like “how did you hear about this meeting?” and “did you find this meeting informative?” and skirted any questions remotely resembling “how do you think Metro should spend its $8 billion annual budget?” Nonetheless, there are some points where callers can submit questions that Metro may choose to respond to. The online/phone meeting goes from 6-7 p.m. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Tuesday 3/28 – Metro and StreetsLA are hosting a kick-off community meeting to discuss plans for first/last mile improvements for the “Western/Slauson Bus Station” (a project that doesn’t appear on Metro or StreetsLA websites). The in-person meeting will take place from 6:30-8:30pm at St. Brigid Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1755 W. 52nd Street in South Los Angeles. Metro will also be seeking your input on F/LM improvements like adding street lights and trees, as well as possible street design changes, such as bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalk upgrades. For more information, visit our F/LM website or contact westernslausonMAT@gmail.com.
- Wednesday 3/29 – Metro will host a construction update meeting for the Westside Purple Line Extension Phase 3 project through West L.A. and Westwood. The virtual meeting takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 3/30 – Metro will host a construction update meeting for the Rosecrans Marquardt Grade Separation project. The virtual meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org