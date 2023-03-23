Today’s Headlines
- Echo Park Fence Coming Down (LAT)
- In Pomona, 71 Freeway Plagued By Potholes (CBS, LAT, SGV Tribune)
…Part Of 71 Freeway Will Be Closed For Repairs This Weekend (LAist)
Why would Caltrans and Metro neglect area where they want to widen the 71 from 4 to 8 lanes?
- Beverly Hills Turns Down Proposed Roundabout (Beverly Press)
- County Approves Funds For Westlake Permanent Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
- Supportive Housing Project Under Construction On Central Avenue (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Bicyclist In Pomona (Biking in L.A., SGV Tribune)
…CHP Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Person In Crash On 60 Freeway In Industry (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Crashes Into Canyon Country Hydrant and Pole (SC Signal)
- Visualization Of Metro & Caltrans Home Demolition Along the 5 In Norwalk (Segregation by Design)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA