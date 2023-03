Today’s Headlines

Inglewood PeopleMover Criticized For Impacts To Businesses (Daily News)

Ethan Elkind LAT Opinion: Streamline Rail/Bus/TOD To Make Metro Better

Manhattan Beach Installs New Plaque At Bruce’s Beach (LAT, Daily Breeze)

Sylmar’s New Artistic Crosswalks Reflect Culture, Identity (LAist)

UN Report: Cut Emission Now (LAist)

Carnage: Wrong Way Driver Kills Four In Chino Hills 71 Freeway Crash (LAT, SGVTribune)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Highland Park (KTLA, Eastsider)

…One Killed, Two Injured In Gardena Crash (2UrbanGirls)

…One Killed In Palmdale Solo Crash On 14 Freeway (2UrbanGirls)

…Toluca Lake Two-Car Crash Sends 3 People To Hospital (KTLA)

…Driver Crashes Into LB Pizzeria, Hospitalizing One Person (LB Post)

Why Car Prices Are High, And Staying High (LAist)

