This Week In Livable Streets
Metro Board Meeting, Metro construction: Purple Line – Gold Line – Airport Connector, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Starting Monday 3/20 – Due to construction, Metro Purple Line service will temporarily go just from Vermont to Western. Details at The Source.
- Ongoing extended – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority has extended the full street closure of Garey Avenue at the railroad crossing (north of Arrow Highway) in Pomona. Access to Pomona North Metrolink Station from Garey Avenue remains unavailable. Garey is expected to reopen Friday 3/24. Details at Foothill Gold Line alert.
- Tuesday through Thursday 3/21-23 – L.A. Unified School District teachers and staff are planning a three-day strike. More information at LAist.
- Thursday 3/23 – The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. The agenda includes the renewing Metro’s problematic law enforcement contract for three more years. Advocates, including the Alliance For Community Transit (ACT-LA), urge folks to submit comments via this ACLU alert. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 3/23 – Metro will host a 2-3 p.m. virtual community meeting regarding Airport Metro Connector construction. Details at Metro event page.
