Today L.A. City Council To Vote On Ending Spot Widening (Streets for All)

Special Counsel Urges Sheriff To Ban LASD Gangs (LAT, LAist)

Mayor Bass And Other Metro Boardmembers Ride Metro Subway

Claremont Ends Outdoor Dining Program (Daily Bulletin)

15-Apartment Mixed Use Under Construction Near Culver City Station and Bike Path (Urbanize)

90-Unit Supportive Housing Under Construction In Venice (Urbanize)

63-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)

Metro To Release RFP For TOD At Duarte L Line Station (@numble Twitter)

