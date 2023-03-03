Today’s Headlines

  • Today L.A. City Council To Vote On Ending Spot Widening (Streets for All)
  • Special Counsel Urges Sheriff To Ban LASD Gangs (LAT, LAist)
  • Mayor Bass And Other Metro Boardmembers Ride Metro Subway
  • Claremont Ends Outdoor Dining Program (Daily Bulletin)
  • 15-Apartment Mixed Use Under Construction Near Culver City Station and Bike Path (Urbanize)
  • 90-Unit Supportive Housing Under Construction In Venice (Urbanize)
  • 63-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
  • Metro To Release RFP For TOD At Duarte L Line Station (@numble Twitter)

