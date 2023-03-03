Today’s Headlines
- Today L.A. City Council To Vote On Ending Spot Widening (Streets for All)
- Special Counsel Urges Sheriff To Ban LASD Gangs (LAT, LAist)
- Mayor Bass And Other Metro Boardmembers Ride Metro Subway
- Claremont Ends Outdoor Dining Program (Daily Bulletin)
- 15-Apartment Mixed Use Under Construction Near Culver City Station and Bike Path (Urbanize)
- 90-Unit Supportive Housing Under Construction In Venice (Urbanize)
- 63-Unit Affordable Housing Under Construction In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
- Metro To Release RFP For TOD At Duarte L Line Station (@numble Twitter)
