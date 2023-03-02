Today’s Headlines
- Split L.A. City Council Approves LAPD Transit Policing (LAT, Daily News, @sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- Metro Approves $31M For East San Fernando Valley Light Rail (Daily News)
- Metro Transit Ridership Up 12 Percent From 2021 To 2022 (The Source)
- Pasadena Council Committee Supports E-Bike Incentives (Pasadena Now)
- Beach Streets Returns To LB On May 20 (LongBeachIze)
- West Hollywood Seeks Input On Streetscape/Plaza Project (WeHoVille)
- Metro Instagram Touts Station Cleaning, Cites Positive Reddit Reviews
- CD1 Working To Curb Angeleno Heights Street Racing (@streetsr4every1 Instagram)
- California Should Turn Dying Malls Into Housing (LAT)
