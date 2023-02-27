Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Drivers Okay With Endangering Lives (LAT)
    …Michael Schneider: L.A. Can Take Back Its Streets (LAT)
  • LB Opens Emergency Shelter Beds To Prevent Extreme Weather Deaths (LB Post)
  • West Valley CicLAvia A Success (Biking in L.A.)
  • Downey Looks To Reduce Speed Limits On Firestone (Patriot)
  • Delayed Long Beach Gerald Desmond Bridge Bike Path Opens In May (LB Post)
  • More On Pomona’s Planned San Jose Creek Bike/Walk Path (Daily Bulletin)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed In North Hollywood Car Crash (KTLA)
    …West L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian On Venice Blvd (KTLA)
    …One Person Dead As Driver Crashes Into Tujunga Wash (LAT)
  • 735-Apartment Complex Planned For Sunset/Western (Urbanize)
  • Hybrid Cars Aren’t Good For the Environment (LAist)

