Today’s Headlines
- LAist Airtalk Discusses Metro Ridership
- Serious Challenges To Metro Dodgers Stadium Gondola Project (Daily News)
- Hollywood Neighborhood Council Members Quit After City Forced Donation To Sheriff Nonprofit (Knock, LAist)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Sun Valley (LAT, KTLA)
…Driver Killed In Rollover Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)
…Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested In Motorcyclist Crash Death In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
…OC Doctor Cyclist Killed Remembered As Calm And Kind (Biking in L.A.)
…Community Grieves West LB Cyclist’s Death (LB Post)
- $54M Approved For 54-Parking Space 102-Apartment Affordable In Panorama City (Urbanize)
- Construction Proceeding On 375-Unit Mixed-Use Tower Near Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- Supervisor Barger Motion Would Prepare For Freight Train Derailment (Pasadena Now)
- Former Councilmember Koretz Fined By City Ethics Commission (Daily News)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Presidents Day, back on Tuesday
