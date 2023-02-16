Today’s Headlines
- Renters Are Winning Elections, Making Policy (LAist)
- L.A. City Council Debating Redistricting Reforms (Daily News, LAT)
- Sheriff Luna Creates New Office To End Deputy Gangs (LAT, Daily News)
- Carnage: Two People Hospitalized In Malibu Cliff Crash (KTLA)
…After Crash, West Long Beach Neighbors Call For Safer Streets (LB Post)
…Driver Kills Mountain Lion On PCH Near Malibu (LAT, LAist,
- Apply To Serve On City 710 Stub Working Group (Pasadena Today)
- L.A. Civic Center Park Struggling To Get Started (Urbanize)
- Brightline Vegas Rail Will Incorporate Sheep Crossings (LAT)
