Today’s Headlines

  • Renters Are Winning Elections, Making Policy (LAist)
  • L.A. City Council Debating Redistricting Reforms (Daily News, LAT)
  • Sheriff Luna Creates New Office To End Deputy Gangs (LAT, Daily News)
  • Carnage: Two People Hospitalized In Malibu Cliff Crash (KTLA)
    …After Crash, West Long Beach Neighbors Call For Safer Streets (LB Post)
    …Driver Kills Mountain Lion On PCH Near Malibu (LAT, LAist,
  • Apply To Serve On City 710 Stub Working Group (Pasadena Today)
  • L.A. Civic Center Park Struggling To Get Started (Urbanize)
  • Brightline Vegas Rail Will Incorporate Sheep Crossings (LAT)

