Today’s Headlines

Renters Are Winning Elections, Making Policy (LAist)

L.A. City Council Debating Redistricting Reforms (Daily News, LAT)

Sheriff Luna Creates New Office To End Deputy Gangs (LAT, Daily News)

Carnage: Two People Hospitalized In Malibu Cliff Crash (KTLA)

…After Crash, West Long Beach Neighbors Call For Safer Streets (LB Post)

…Driver Kills Mountain Lion On PCH Near Malibu (LAT, LAist,

L.A. Civic Center Park Struggling To Get Started (Urbanize)

Brightline Vegas Rail Will Incorporate Sheep Crossings (LAT)

