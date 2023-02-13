Today’s Headlines
- State Awards Nearly $200M For L.A. County Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- LAPD Edits Videos While Other PDs Move Toward Transparency (LAT)
- Bruce’s Beach To Unveil New Plaque On February 25 (Daily Breeze)
- Community Groups Claim LASD Helicopters Worse In Black Neighborhoods (LAT)
- Carnage: Grim Video Of Seal Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Injuring 5 People (LB Post, LAT, KTLA)
…Crash On Highway 14 Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Whittier Driver Sentenced For 15 Years To Life For Norwalk Crash (Whittier Daily News)
- Tree Defenders Halt L.A. Plan To Remove 13,000 Trees For Sidewalk Repair (Daily News)
- Planning Commission Rules Against Appeals For Housing In University Park, Westlake & Ktown (Urbanize)
- Realty Interests Look To Repeal Measure ULA (Urbanize)
