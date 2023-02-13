Today’s Headlines

State Awards Nearly $200M For L.A. County Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

LAPD Edits Videos While Other PDs Move Toward Transparency (LAT)

Bruce’s Beach To Unveil New Plaque On February 25 (Daily Breeze)

Community Groups Claim LASD Helicopters Worse In Black Neighborhoods (LAT)

Carnage: Grim Video Of Seal Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Injuring 5 People (LB Post, LAT, KTLA)

…Crash On Highway 14 Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)

…Whittier Driver Sentenced For 15 Years To Life For Norwalk Crash (Whittier Daily News)

Planning Commission Rules Against Appeals For Housing In University Park, Westlake & Ktown (Urbanize)

Realty Interests Look To Repeal Measure ULA (Urbanize)

