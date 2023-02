Today’s Headlines

Bikes On Today’s L.A. Transportation and Public Works Committee Agendas (Biking in L.A.)

BikeLA Promotoras Providing E-Bikes In Wilmington (LAist)

Redondo Beach Cuts Ribbon On New Transit Center (Daily Breeze)

Destination Crenshaw Sankofa Park To Open This Fall (Urbanize)

Street Vendors Push To Overturn No-Vend Zone In Hollywood (LAist)

Long Beach Planning Intersection Street Mural (LB Post)

Restauranteurs Unhappy With Proposed Expensive Outdoor Dining Permitting (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Kills One, Critically Injures Two In Van Nuys Crash (KTLA)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Man In Thousand Oaks (2UrbanGirls)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Man In Thousand Oaks (2UrbanGirls) Drivers Killed More Than 500 Mountain Lions In Last 8 Years (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA