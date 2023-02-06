Today’s Headlines
- Council District 6 Candidates Debate Mobility (LAist, Streets for All YouTube)
- Metro Plans To Re-Do DTLA 7th Street Station (Urbanize)
- Rick Cole: Pasadena Should Be 15-Minute City (Pasadena Now)
- Metro Completes Subway Tunnels Under Beverly Hills (Beverly Press)
- BrightLine High-Speed Rail Revives Controversial Desert Solar Project (LAT)
- How L.A. County Soaks Rainwater Into Neighborhood Parks (LAist)
- UPS Debuts Electric Truck (KTLA)
- Santa Clarita $400K Check To Metrolink Cashed By Fraudster (SC Signal)
- One Person Critically Injured In Metro L Line Crash In Highland Park (KTLA)
- Carnage: Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Lynwood (LAT, Daily News, Downey Patriot)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Pedestrian In Van Nuys (LAT, KTLA)
…One Person Killed In Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In Studio City (2UrbanGirls)
…Driver Crashes Into Tree In LB, Killing One Person (Daily News)
…LB Driver Dies Crashing Into Four Parked Cars And Two Pedestrians (LB Post)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Palmdale Crash (2UrbanGirls)
…One Person Killed In Bixby Knolls Crash (LB Post)
…Driver Injured Plunging Off Mulholland (2UrbanGirls)
…Former Governor Schwarzenegger Crashes Into Brentwood Cyclist, Causing Minor Injuries (LAT, KTLA)
- Newsom Pledged To Take On Big Oil Profits, But No Results Yet (LAT)
