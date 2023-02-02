Today’s Headlines
- Long Beach Breaks Ground On Artesia Great Boulevard Project (LB Post)
- Levels Of Police Killings Of Black Men Trending Toward Tragic Record High (Sentinel)
- Long Beach Should Slow Down Dangerous Streets (LongBeachIze)
- Burbank Council Approves San Fernando Road Ped-Friendly Reconfiguration (Burbank Leader)
- Destination Crenshaw To Unveil Sankofa Park This Fall (LAT)
- Man Stabbed To Death At MacArthur Park B Line Station (2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Person Standing Next To Broken Down Car In Lancaster (AV Times)
…Police Seek Driver In Deadly Westlake Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
…Irwindale Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (SGVTribune)
…San Marino Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Pedestrian (SGVTribune)
…Driver Hits, Then Stabs Dana Point Cyclist To Death (KTLA, ABC7, Biking in L.A.)
- SFV 5 Freeway Night Closures For Pavement Repair (Daily News)
- Black Lives Matter Critical Of Bass Reappointing LAPD Chief Moore (LAT, Daily News)
…LAT Editorial Critical Of Bass Reappointing LAPD Chief Moore
