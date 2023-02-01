Today’s Headlines

Newsom Announces Funding For Metro ESFV Rail, Inglewood Peoplemover, Metrolink SCORE (Urbanize, Daily News)

Bass Reappoints LAPD Chief Michel Moore (KTLA)

L.A. City Council Approves Requiring Landlords To Pay Relocation For Rent Hikes (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)

Two South L.A. Road Projects Received Federal Safety Grants (2UrbanGirls)

Pomona’s Garey Avenue Temporarily Closed For Gold Line Construction (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: One Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Castaic (SC Signal)

…Driver Slams In Lakewood Building, One Person Hospitalized (KTLA)

90-Unit South L.A. Supportive Housing Complex Planned (Urbanize)

MacArthur Park B (Red) Line Station Now Features Loud Anti-Unhoused Music (Reddit)

CA Plans To Make E-Bikes More Affordable Someday (LAT)

