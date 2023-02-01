Today’s Headlines

  • Newsom Announces Funding For Metro ESFV Rail, Inglewood Peoplemover, Metrolink SCORE (Urbanize, Daily News)
  • Bass Reappoints LAPD Chief Michel Moore (KTLA)
  • L.A. City Council Approves Requiring Landlords To Pay Relocation For Rent Hikes (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)
  • Two South L.A. Road Projects Received Federal Safety Grants (2UrbanGirls)
  • Pomona’s Garey Avenue Temporarily Closed For Gold Line Construction (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Castaic (SC Signal)
    …Driver Slams In Lakewood Building, One Person Hospitalized (KTLA)
  • 900-Unit 3 Buildings Complex Planned For Downtown LB Mall Site (LongBeachIze)
  • 90-Unit South L.A. Supportive Housing Complex Planned (Urbanize)
  • MacArthur Park B (Red) Line Station Now Features Loud Anti-Unhoused Music (Reddit)
  • CA Plans To Make E-Bikes More Affordable Someday (LAT)

