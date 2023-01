Today’s Headlines

County Approves 2-Month Extension Of COVID Eviction Rules (LAist, LB Post)

Cerritos Mayor Behind City Lawsuit Against Metro Over West Santa Ana Branch (Los Cerritos News, @numble)

Motion To End Spot Widening At Public Works Committee Today 3:30 p.m. (@LyricArch Twitter)

County To Phase Out Oil Drilling In Unincorporated Areas (LAist)

Culver City Anti-Camping Ordinance Would Ban Unhoused People (KNOCK-LA)

Raman and Bass Team Up To House Hollywood Unhoused Residents (CD4 Twitter)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pregnant Woman In Hesperia (KTLA)

…Driver Killed In Fiery West Covina Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)

…Pedestrian Killed In Crash On 5 Freeway In Boyle Heights (2UrbanGirls)

Pasadena Council Committee Approves Declaring Climate Emergency (Pasadena Now)

