Today’s Headlines

UCLA Station Is Imperative For Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project (Daily Bruin)

Annual Homeless Count Starts Today (LAist)

Burbank Considers Adopting Vision Zero (Burbank Leader)

Motion To End Spot Road Widening At L.A. Public Works Committee Today

CicLAvia Releases 2023 Calendar: 8 Events (Biking in L.A.)

Everything Renters Need To Know About COVID Eviction Moratorium End (LAist)

LAPD Looks To Acquire Robot Dogs (KNOCK-LA)

Amtrak To Restore Weekend Surfliner As Soon As February 4 (LAT, Urbanize)

