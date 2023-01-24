Today’s Headlines

  • UCLA Station Is Imperative For Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project (Daily Bruin)
  • Annual Homeless Count Starts Today (LAist)
  • Burbank Considers Adopting Vision Zero (Burbank Leader)
  • Motion To End Spot Road Widening At L.A. Public Works Committee Today 3:30 p.m. Tomorrow (Streets for All)
  • CicLAvia Releases 2023 Calendar: 8 Events (Biking in L.A.)
  • Everything Renters Need To Know About COVID Eviction Moratorium End (LAist)
  • LAPD Looks To Acquire Robot Dogs (KNOCK-LA)
  • Amtrak To Restore Weekend Surfliner As Soon As February 4 (LAT, Urbanize)

