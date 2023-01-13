Today’s Headlines

Mayor Bass Talks Housing and Homelessness (LAT)

Three Police Killings In One Week Indicate Issue With Mental Health Response (LAT)

EPA Needs Tighter Regulations On Particulate Matter (LAT)

Average L.A. County Gas Price Unchanged (Pasadena Now)

City National Bank To Pay $31M Redlining Settlement For 2017-2020 Discrimination (LAT, LAist, LB Post, Pasadena Now)

Claremont Subsidizes ADU Construction For Affordable Housing (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes East L.A. Pedestrian (KTLA)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Wheelchair User In North Hollywood (KTLA)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Wheelchair User In North Hollywood (KTLA) …Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider) 8-Story 218-Unit Mixed-Use Under Construction Next To DTLB A Line Station (Urbanize)

Exxon Mobile Predicted Global Warming Since 1970s (SMDP)

How Southern California Could Develop Parks And Affordable Housing Together (Legal Planet)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, returning next Tuesday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA