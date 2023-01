Today’s Headlines

Report Finds L.A. Traffic Fatalities Increasing (KTLA)

Cm Soto-Martinez Pushes To Overturn Ban On Walk Of Fame Street Vendors (Eater)

Planned Inglewood People Mover Stop Moved (2UrbanGirls)

Metro Bus Operator Helps Blind Rider Past Car Parked At DTLA Stop (Reddit)

Street Racing Blocks Midcity Streets (Beverly Press)

Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Youth On Life Support (KTLA)

…Westlake Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Pedestrian In Coma (KTLA)

…South L.A. Car Crash Kills One Person, Hospitalizes Two Others (2UrbanGirls)

…Driver Crashes Into Restaurant Outdoor Dining Patio In Sierra Madre (KTLA)

Plans Afoot For Hollywood Sign Visitor Center (Beverly Press)

5-Acre 800-Apartment Complex Planned In Baldwin Hills (Urbanize)

Community Weighs In On Taylor Yard L.A. River Park Alternatives (Eastsider)

