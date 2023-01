Today’s Headlines

Metro Express Lanes, CA High-Speed Rail Miss Out On Federal MEGA Grants (2UrbanGirls)

Oil Companies Sue L.A. Over Drilling Ban (LAT)

Pasadena Says People Impacted By Caltrans Eminent Domain Shape 710 Future (SGV Tribune)

Venice Boulevard Bus/Bike Improvements Important For Climate And Mobility (NRDC)

County Declares Homelessness Emergency (Daily News, )

Street Vendors Against Anti-Vending Boulders Placed Along LACC Swapmeet (L.A. Taco)

Carnage: Lawyer For Driver Who Killed Two Questions Crosswalk Safety (LAT)

…Two People Sent To Hospital In Newhall Car Crash (SC Signal)

…Driver Crashes Into Backyard Pool In Pasadena (LAT, Pasadena Now)

Heavy Rains Continue To Drench California (LAT)

…Ankle-Deep Flooding In Union Station Concourse (@metrolosangeles and @runolgarun Twitter)

…LAT Outlines Many Roads Closed Due To Rain

Calendar extra: Wednesday 1/11 – Tonight Streets for All will host a free 5-6 p.m. virtual happy hour with L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Details at SFA event webpage.

