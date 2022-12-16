Today’s Headlines

City Council Fails To Extend COVID Eviction Moratorium Due To End Feb 1 (LAT)

Councilmember Hernandez Motion Takes On Pavement Conditions, Constituent 311 Requests (Hey SoCal)

LADOT DASH Kicking Off New North Hollywood Shuttle (SBLA Twitter, LADOT)

Metro Survey Shows Support For Sepulveda Subway Over Monorail (LAist)

Data Shows Sweeps Not Helping Unhoused People (L.A. Magazine)

L.A. Planning Commission Supports 17-Story Tower Planned At 2nd/Spring In DTLA (Urbanize)

California Approves Transpo and Ag Sectors Going Carbon-Neutral By 2045 (LAT)

