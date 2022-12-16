Today’s Headlines

  • City Council Fails To Extend COVID Eviction Moratorium Due To End Feb 1 (LAT)
  • Councilmember Hernandez Motion Takes On Pavement Conditions, Constituent 311 Requests (Hey SoCal)
  • LADOT DASH Kicking Off New North Hollywood Shuttle (SBLA Twitter, LADOT)
  • Metro Survey Shows Support For Sepulveda Subway Over Monorail (LAist)
  • Data Shows Sweeps Not Helping Unhoused People (L.A. Magazine)
  • L.A. Planning Commission Supports 17-Story Tower Planned At 2nd/Spring In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • California Approves Transpo and Ag Sectors Going Carbon-Neutral By 2045 (LAT)

