Today’s Headlines
- City Council Fails To Extend COVID Eviction Moratorium Due To End Feb 1 (LAT)
- Councilmember Hernandez Motion Takes On Pavement Conditions, Constituent 311 Requests (Hey SoCal)
- LADOT DASH Kicking Off New North Hollywood Shuttle (SBLA Twitter, LADOT)
- Metro Survey Shows Support For Sepulveda Subway Over Monorail (LAist)
- Data Shows Sweeps Not Helping Unhoused People (L.A. Magazine)
- L.A. Planning Commission Supports 17-Story Tower Planned At 2nd/Spring In DTLA (Urbanize)
- California Approves Transpo and Ag Sectors Going Carbon-Neutral By 2045 (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA