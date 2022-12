Today’s Headlines

County Making Pedestrian Improvements Along South L.A. Rail-To-Rail Path (Urbanize)

LB Plans Complete Streets Upgrades For Studebaker Road (LB Post)

Evictions Loom As L.A. County Pandemic Renter Protections Expire This Month (NPR)

Beverly Hills Extends Outdoor Dining Program (Beverly Press)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Arleta (KTLA)

…One Person Dead In 405 Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian On Freeway Ramp In Perris (Daily Bulletin)

…Santa Clarita Driver Who Crashed Into Tree and Fled, Arrested (SC Signal)

Traffic Death Report Shows More Populous Cities Have More People Than Less Populous Cities (LAT)

