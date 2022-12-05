This Week in Livable Streets

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Tuesday 12/6 – At 3 p.m., the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including the city's version of Healthy Streets L.A., Venice Boulevard, bus lanes, peak-hour travel lanes, and more. Details at meeting agenda.

– At 3 p.m., the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including the city’s version of Healthy Streets L.A., Venice Boulevard, bus lanes, peak-hour travel lanes, and more. Details at meeting agenda. Wednesday 12/7 and Thursday 12/8 – The Harbor LA Community Planning team is hosting virtual office hours as an opportunity for community members to speak one-on-one with a planner to provide comments or ask questions related to the Community Plan updates and New Zoning Code. Virtual office hours will be offered on December 7th, 8th, 13th, 17th, and 20th. For general questions on the Community Plan Updates , city planning asks that you sign up for a time slot offered on December 7, 8, 13 and 17. For questions on the New Zoning Code , sign up for a time slot on December 20. For more details and info on how to sign up, visit this link.

Wednesday 12/7 and Thursday 12/8 – The Harbor LA Community Planning team is hosting virtual office hours as an opportunity for community members to speak one-on-one with a planner to provide comments or ask questions related to the Community Plan updates and New Zoning Code. Virtual office hours will be offered on December 7th, 8th, 13th, 17th, and 20th. For general questions on the Community Plan Updates, city planning asks that you sign up for a time slot offered on December 7, 8, 13 and 17. For questions on the New Zoning Code, sign up for a time slot on December 20. For more details and info on how to sign up, visit this link.

Friday 12/9 – At 10 a.m., the Metrolink Board of Directors will meet to discuss and decide various agenda items. Details at meeting agenda.

Saturday 12/10 and Tuesday 12/13 – Metro will host two public hearings on the Dodgers Stadium Gondola project (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit). An in-person hearing will take place Saturday, 12/10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Union Station Ticket Concourse, at 800 N. Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles. A second virtual hearing will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday 12/13 via Zoom. Details at Metro meetings calendar

Next week – Monday 12/12 – Streetsblog will host a reception to honor L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. The free event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Mercado La Paloma at 3655 Grand Avenue in South Los Angeles. Mercado is easy to get to from the Metro Expo Line. Please RSVP today. Details at SBLA post.

