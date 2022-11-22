Today’s Headlines
- Lyft Pulls Bikeshare Bikes from SaMo, LA (SMDP)
- Times Calls the Local Election a Split Decision Between Left, Center
- While Daily News Focuses on Rise of Progressives
- Driver That Crashed Into Deputy Cadets Fell Asleep While Driving (LAT)
- Voters Expect Action, Results on Homelessness (LAT)
- Glendale Gets $6 Million State Funds for Visioning Project for Verdugo Wash (City of Glendale)
- Affordable Housing Rises at Vermont Ave. in West Carson (Urbanize)
- It Sounds Crazy, But Making Bike Riding Safe, Easy and Fun Leads to More People Biking (Bicycling)
- European Cities Are Becoming Denser (Wired)
Barring any emergencies or breaking news, we’ll see you Monday. Have a safe and restful Thanksgiving.