Lyft Pulls Bikeshare Bikes from SaMo, LA (SMDP)

Times Calls the Local Election a Split Decision Between Left, Center

While Daily News Focuses on Rise of Progressives

Driver That Crashed Into Deputy Cadets Fell Asleep While Driving (LAT)

Voters Expect Action, Results on Homelessness (LAT)

Glendale Gets $6 Million State Funds for Visioning Project for Verdugo Wash (City of Glendale)

Affordable Housing Rises at Vermont Ave. in West Carson (Urbanize)

It Sounds Crazy, But Making Bike Riding Safe, Easy and Fun Leads to More People Biking (Bicycling)

European Cities Are Becoming Denser (Wired)

Barring any emergencies or breaking news, we’ll see you Monday. Have a safe and restful Thanksgiving.