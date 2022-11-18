Today’s Headlines

Electionalia: Lindsey Horvath Wins County Supervisor Race (LAT, Daily News)

…Traci Park Wins Council District 11 Race (LAT)

…Who’s Who In the L.A. City Council (LAist)

…County CEO Blocks Defeated Sheriff Villanueva Last Minute Promotions (LAist)

Metro Gives Drivers $10 Toll Credit For ExpressLanes Anniversary (Reddit)

…when are $10 TAP and bike-share credits rolling out?

Foothill Transit To Debut Hydrogen Powered Buses Next Month (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Pedestrian In Koreatown (CBS YouTube)

…LAFD Official Fled Santa Clara DUI Crash (LAT), Timeline (LAT)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Slams Car In East Hollywood, Injuring Two (KTLA)

…Driver Crashes Into Water Main In Irwindale (KTLA)

Massive Mixed-Use Development Planned By Inglewood Stadium (Urbanize)

Metrolink Offering $10 Holiday Pass Deal Next Week (KTLA)

