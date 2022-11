Today’s Headlines

On Cusp Of Higher Fares, Metro Hosts Outreach (Daily News)

New Bike Projects In San Pedro And North Hollywood (Daily News)

San Dimas Downtown Plan Focus Includes L Line Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist On Adams In South L.A. (KTLA)

OCTA Buses Not Running Due To Strike (LAT)

Elon Musk Prototype Tunnel In Hawthorne To Be Torn Out For Parking Lot (Gizmodo, Daily Breeze)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA