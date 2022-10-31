Today’s Headlines

LAT Steve Lopez Passes Along False Narrative That Street Was Widened For Bikes

…Alissa Walker Corrects Record: L.A. Widens For More Cars (Biking in L.A.)

…Cyclists and Streetsblog Have Long Opposed City’s Wrongheaded Widening

…FWIW Back In 2008, LAT Dubiously Praised Rural Road Widening For Improving Safety

Michael Schneider Responds To Common Bike Lane Project Concerns (Medium)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian On PCH In Long Beach (LB Post)

…Cyclist Killed Near New 6th Street Bridge (Biking in L.A.)

6-Story 49-Apartment Building Rising Near Hollywood/Highland (Urbanize)

Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians. Everyone be careful out there!

