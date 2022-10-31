Today’s Headlines
- LAT Steve Lopez Passes Along False Narrative That Street Was Widened For Bikes
…Alissa Walker Corrects Record: L.A. Widens For More Cars (Biking in L.A.)
…Cyclists and Streetsblog Have Long Opposed City’s Wrongheaded Widening
…FWIW Back In 2008, LAT Dubiously Praised Rural Road Widening For Improving Safety
- Greyhound Quietly Moved From Arts District To Union Station (@numble Twitter)
- Michael Schneider Responds To Common Bike Lane Project Concerns (Medium)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian On PCH In Long Beach (LB Post)
…Cyclist Killed Near New 6th Street Bridge (Biking in L.A.)
- 4-Story, 61-Unit Supportive Housing Complex Coming To South L.A. (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 49-Apartment Building Rising Near Hollywood/Highland (Urbanize)
Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians. Everyone be careful out there!
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA