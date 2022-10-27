SGV Connect 104: Election Special!

With election day less than two months away, SGV Connect sits down with ActiveSGV Organizing and Policy Specialist Topher Mathers, who reviewed dozens of ballot measures throughout the San Gabriel Valley before ActiveSGV made endorsements for local measures in SGV cities.

This is Streetsblog’s second podcast focusing on the 2022 election. SGV Connect #100 featured an interview with Ricardo Martinez, a progressive challenger to the incumbent La Puente Mayor and Streets for All’s Katrina Kaiser who moderated a City Council debate in Monterey Park. Click to read more on the Monterey Park candidates debate.

For a full list of ActiveSGV endorsements and the details behind each endorsement, listen to the pod and/or visit the ActiveSGV Elections page. You can also read a full transcript of the talk between Damien and Topher on Streetsblog. If you haven’t received your ballot, or don’t know where you can cast an in-person ballot, visit the L.A. County Elections page.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

