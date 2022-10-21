Today’s Headlines
- 3 Years Later, Ktown Still Waiting For Safety Upgrades Where Girl Was Killed (LAist)
- Street Vendor Selling Balloons Struck and Killed When Two Vehicles Collided in Palmdale (KTLA)
- DUI Driver Who Hit Multiple Canyon Country Vehicles Still At Large (SC Signal)
- After hiding behind diplomatic immunity, U.S. diplomat’s wife finally pleads guilty over fatal car crash that killed British teen in 2019 (NBCNews)
- Affordable housing to replace LADOT parking lot at 216 Avenue 24 in Lincoln Heights (Urbanize LA)
- Sheriff Villanueva is at war with nearly everyone. Will it cost him his job? (LAT)
- Eunisses Hernandez unseated Gil Cedillo. Can she help solve L.A.’s political crisis? (LAT)
- Speaking of the political crisis, watch the Fox News and L.A. Times’ hour-long “L.A. in Crisis” forum held last night (LAT Twitter)
- Protesters Remain Camped out at KDL’s home (Fox11)
- Newly elected Council President Paul Krekorian talks KDL’s refusal to quit with Larry Mantle (AirTalk)
- Life Was Built Around Snow. What Happens When It Vanishes? (NYT)
- California Is Home to the Tallest, Largest and Oldest Trees in the World (NYT)
- The Black-White COVID death rate flipped. Why? (WaPo)
