Today’s Headlines

3 Years Later, Ktown Still Waiting For Safety Upgrades Where Girl Was Killed (LAist)

Street Vendor Selling Balloons Struck and Killed When Two Vehicles Collided in Palmdale (KTLA)

DUI Driver Who Hit Multiple Canyon Country Vehicles Still At Large (SC Signal)

After hiding behind diplomatic immunity, U.S. diplomat’s wife finally pleads guilty over fatal car crash that killed British teen in 2019 (NBCNews)

Affordable housing to replace LADOT parking lot at 216 Avenue 24 in Lincoln Heights (Urbanize LA)

Sheriff Villanueva is at war with nearly everyone. Will it cost him his job? (LAT)

Eunisses Hernandez unseated Gil Cedillo. Can she help solve L.A.’s political crisis? (LAT) Speaking of the political crisis, watch the Fox News and L.A. Times’ hour-long “L.A. in Crisis” forum held last night (LAT Twitter) Protesters Remain Camped out at KDL’s home (Fox11) Newly elected Council President Paul Krekorian talks KDL’s refusal to quit with Larry Mantle (AirTalk)

Life Was Built Around Snow. What Happens When It Vanishes? (NYT)

California Is Home to the Tallest, Largest and Oldest Trees in the World (NYT)

The Black-White COVID death rate flipped. Why? (WaPo)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines at Streetsblog CA