Today’s Headlines

Councilmembers de León And Cedillo Stripped Of Committee Assignments (LAT, Daily News)

…Activists Protest At de León’s Home Until He Resigns (LAT)

…The Sad Fall Of Gil Cedillo (LAT)

…Council To Vote On New Council President Today (LAist)

Slauson Rail2Rail Path Corridor Transit Zoning Moves Forward (Urbanize)

Settlement Reached In Case Where Metrolink Train Killed Woman Who Fainted At Sylmar Station (LB Post)

45-Story Miracle Mile TOC Apartment Tower Planned On Wilshire (Urbanize)

6-Story Office/Residential Development Proposed At Helms Bakery Parking Lot (Urbanize)

Hit-and-Run Driver Walks Away From DTLA Crash (KTLA)

Draft EIR Released For Stadium Gondola (Urbanize, The Source)

