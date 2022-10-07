Today’s Headlines
- The Metro K Line Opens Today! Opening Details (The Source)
…Crenshaw Line A Blessing And A Curse For Black Communities (LAT)
- CicLAvia (This Sunday!) Director Pascual Talks With KCRW
- Supervisor Candidate Hertzberg Against Metro Tunnel Under Bel Air (Daily News)
- Support West Hollywood Proposed Protected Lanes On Fountain (Biking in L.A.)
- Family Seeks Answers For Youth Struck and Killed By Metro Bus In Palos Verdes (CBS YouTube)
- Two Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash In Rialto (Daily Bulletin)
- Carson Celebrates Reopening Of 189th Street Ped Bridge (Daily Breeze)
- International Walk To School Day Is October 12 (Pasadena Today)
…Celebrate Streetsie Award with Streetsblog L.A. that day!
- Californians Favor Gas Vehicle Phase-Out (LAT)
- Gas Prices Fell Slightly, But LAT Still Concerned For How Long?
…CA Taxpayers To Get Refunds, Starting This Week, To Offset Costly Gas (LAT)
