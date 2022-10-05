Today’s Headlines
- LAT Endorses United To House L.A. – Yes on Measure ULA
- Metro K Line Opens Friday (KTLA5)
- Track Repairs Begin, San Clemente Amtrak/Metrolink Service Back In 30-45 Days (LAT)
- LB Port Pollution Increased During Pandemic Congestion (LB Business Journal)
- More On Baldwin Park’s Big Dalton Wash Path (Urbanize)
- Sunset4All Study Motion At T-Committee Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)
- Sign Up For Long Beach Bike/Ped Count (LongBeachIze)
- County Looks For Options To Serve Drivers When 5 Freeway Closed (SC Signal)
- Pasadena Offers Free Transit Rides For Clean Air Day Today (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Plunging Off Palos Verdes Estates Cliff (Daily Breeze, KTLA5)
…Pedestrian Killed In Freeway Car Crash Near Long Beach (2UrbanGirls)
…El Monte Driver Crashes Into Building, Injuring Three People (KTLA5)
- 110-Apartment, 45-Parking Space Mixed Use Planned In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
- Will Under-Construction Santa Ana Streetcar Spur Gentrification? (LAT)
- October Is Pedestrian
ShamingSafety Month (Pasadena Now)
- Why Are So Cal Prices Rising? (Daily News)
