This Week In Livable Streets
K Line opening!! Heart of L.A. CicLAvia!! and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday 10/5 – It’s Clean Air Day, so Metro will provide free rides on transit and bike-share. Details at The Source.
- Thursday 10/6 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at noon on Thursday to discuss and vote on various items, including Sunset4All, gender equity, automated bus lane enforcement, Slow Streets, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 10/6 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host an open house on the planned Palmdale to Burbank Section. The online meeting will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with English presentation from 5-6:30 p.m. and Spanish presentation from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Access details at CAHSRA meeting page.
- Thursday 10/6 and Friday 10/7 – Metro will hold two public hearings on its planned electronic billboard project – officially called its Transportation Communication Network project. The Zoom meetings take place from 6-7 p.m. on 10/6 and from 1-2 p.m. on 10/7. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Friday 10/7 – Metro will celebrate the opening of its newest light rail line: the K Line – aka the Crenshaw/LAX Line. The initial opening includes seven new stations between Expo/Crenshaw and Westchester/Veterans – with the future LAX connection still two years off. The ribbon-cutting for the new line will take place at noon at the Leimert Park Station. Rides on the entire Metro system (bus, rail and bike-share) will be free all weekend – from Friday through Sunday. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Sunday 10/9 – CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday – on a 7-mile route that features downtown L.A., Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights, and Echo Park. For the first time ever, the route includes the new Sixth Street Viaduct. The free family-friendly open streets festival temporarily closes streets to cars, opening them up for people on bike, foot, skate, and more. The central route is convenient to access via numerous Metro rail lines (which will be free -for the K Line opening weekend) – as well as Metrolink and Amtrak via Union Station. Details at CicLAvia event page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
- Coming soon: Wednesday 10/13 – Streetsblog honors Supervisor Holly Mitchell – sign up today!
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org