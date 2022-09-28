Today’s Headlines
- Resurfacing Done, Protected Bike Lanes Coming To San Vicente Blvd (@streetsforall Twitter)
- More On Caltrans Demolishing Encino Pedestrian Bridge (LAT)
- More On Metro October 7 K Line Opening (Sentinel)
- More On SGV Transit Study Update (Urbanize)
- West Covina Approves Uber Program For Seniors (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Red-Light Running E-Scooter Rider In LB (LB Post)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Bicyclist In Pomona (2UrbanGirls)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Dragged Redondo Beach Cyclist A Half Block (Biking in L.A.)
- 5-Story Mixed-Use Under Construction By K Line Leimert Park Station (Urbanize)
- CA Has Highest Vehicular Violation Ticket Fines In US (L.A. Taco)
- Triple-Digit Heatwave Continues In So Cal (LAT, SC Signal)
…LAUSD To Green Schoolyards Against Extreme Heat (LAist)
