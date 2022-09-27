This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. River path, North San Fernando Valley Transit project, Big Dalton Wash Trail groundbreaking, and more:

  • Varies L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
BaldwinParkDaltonWash2022
Baldwin Park Big Dalton Wash groundbreaking this Thursday – see full bilingual flier
  • Thursday 9/29 – The city of Baldwin Park will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Big Dalton Wash Trail Greening Project. Festivities take place starting at 11 a.m. at Walnut Creek Nature Park at 701 N. Frazier Avenue. RSVP to Rosa Caballero via rcaballero@baldwinpark.com or call (626)813-5204, extension 112. Details at event flier.
  • Thursday 9/29 and Saturday 10/1 – Metro will host two virtual meetings for its overdue L.A. River Path project through downtown L.A. and Vernon. There is also an in-person viewing station available at Metro Headquarters. Meetings will take place Thursday 9/29 at 6 p.m. and Saturday 10/1 at 10 a.m. More information, including access details, at Metro’s The Source.
  • Thursday 9/29 – Metro will host a virtual North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor Project Community Meeting from 6-8 p.m. Details at Metro’s The Source.
  • OngoingJoin the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 3.01.01 PM

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

