- Takes A Million Dollar Federal Grant To Provide Community College Students Free Metro Rides (The Source)
- L.A. Approves New Advertising and Bus Shelter Contract (LAT)
- Pasadena Begins Process To Heal 710 Freeway Stub Scar (SGV Tribune)
- Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- Carnage: One Person Killed In 8-Car Crash On 105 Freeway In South L.A. (KTLA5)
- With People Struck By Trains, Metrolink Pushes For Suicide Prevention (Daily News)
- Take Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Survey (The Source)
- So Cal Gas Prices Rising (CBS)
