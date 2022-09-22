Today’s Headlines

  • Takes A Million Dollar Federal Grant To Provide Community College Students Free Metro Rides (The Source)
  • L.A. Approves New Advertising and Bus Shelter Contract (LAT)
  • Pasadena Begins Process To Heal 710 Freeway Stub Scar (SGV Tribune)
  • Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
  • Carnage: One Person Killed In 8-Car Crash On 105 Freeway In South L.A. (KTLA5)
  • With People Struck By Trains, Metrolink Pushes For Suicide Prevention (Daily News)
  • Take Metro’s 710 Freeway Corridor Survey (The Source)
  • So Cal Gas Prices Rising (CBS)

