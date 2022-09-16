Today’s Headlines
- Anti-Bike Incumbent O’Farrell Floats Last Minute Motion for Sunset4All Report (Biking in L.A., Urbanize)
…Alissa Walker (Twitter) Airs O’Farrell’s Anti-Bike Receipts
- Expert Says Pasadena Should Do More For Safety/Mobility Of People With Disabilities (Pasadena Now)
- Newsom Vetoes Free Student Transit Bill, Again (LAist)
- Bike Lane Upgrade Coming To DTLA’s 3rd Street (SBLA and LADOT Twitter)
- Carnage: Driver Who Killed Three Sentenced To 25 Years (LB Post)
…Driver Crashes In Northern Cal Market Injuring 5 People (LAT)
- Adaptive Reuse Housing Project Under Construction Near Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
- Some Heatwave Lessons Learned (LAT)
- Report: Kuehl Search Part Of Pattern Of Sheriff Intimidation (Witness L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA