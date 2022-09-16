Today’s Headlines

Anti-Bike Incumbent O’Farrell Floats Last Minute Motion for Sunset4All Report (Biking in L.A., Urbanize)

…Alissa Walker (Twitter) Airs O’Farrell’s Anti-Bike Receipts

Expert Says Pasadena Should Do More For Safety/Mobility Of People With Disabilities (Pasadena Now)

Newsom Vetoes Free Student Transit Bill, Again (LAist)

Bike Lane Upgrade Coming To DTLA’s 3rd Street (SBLA and LADOT Twitter)

Carnage: Driver Who Killed Three Sentenced To 25 Years (LB Post)

…Driver Crashes In Northern Cal Market Injuring 5 People (LAT)

Adaptive Reuse Housing Project Under Construction Near Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)

Some Heatwave Lessons Learned (LAT)

Report: Kuehl Search Part Of Pattern Of Sheriff Intimidation (Witness L.A.)

