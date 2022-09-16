Today’s Headlines

  • Anti-Bike Incumbent O’Farrell Floats Last Minute Motion for Sunset4All Report (Biking in L.A., Urbanize)
    …Alissa Walker (Twitter) Airs O’Farrell’s Anti-Bike Receipts
  • Expert Says Pasadena Should Do More For Safety/Mobility Of People With Disabilities (Pasadena Now)
  • Newsom Vetoes Free Student Transit Bill, Again (LAist)
  • Bike Lane Upgrade Coming To DTLA’s 3rd Street (SBLA and LADOT Twitter)
  • Carnage: Driver Who Killed Three Sentenced To 25 Years (LB Post)
    …Driver Crashes In Northern Cal Market Injuring 5 People (LAT)
  • Adaptive Reuse Housing Project Under Construction Near Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
  • Some Heatwave Lessons Learned (LAT)
  • Report: Kuehl Search Part Of Pattern Of Sheriff Intimidation (Witness L.A.)

