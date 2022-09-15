SGV Connect: Safe Systems and SGV Cycling

This week's SGV Connect features an interview with the director of the Pasadena Department of Transportation, and Vincent LaRocca of the new bicycling group, SGV Cycling.

This week’s SGV Connect features an interview with Laura Cornejo, Director of the Pasadena Department of Transportation, and Vincent LaRocca of the new bicycling group, SGV Cycling.

As Damien notes in the first interview with Pasadena’s Laura Cornejo, SGV Connect was long overdue for a story on the Rose City. In the couple of days since the podcast was recorded, Chris Greenspon covered the 19 projects that the city is planning to build with repurposed funds from the canceled North 710 extension project – but before that it had been awhile.

In just the past couple of months, Pasadena has embraced a Safe Systems approach to transportation planning. Cornejo explains what that means and promotes the city’s focus on pilot and demonstration programs to show Pasadenans what could be possible on their streets. For a full transcript of the interview, click here.

In our second interview, Chris interviews Vincent La Rocca, one of the members of SGV Cycling. LaRocca describes some of their recent rides and tells listeners how they can get in on the fun. For a full transcript of their discussion, click here.

