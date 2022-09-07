Today’s Headlines

CA’s Broiling Heatwave Is Different Than Previous (LAT)

…CA Sets Record For Power Usage (LAist)

…When Will This Infernal Heatwave End? (Daily News)

Beverly Hills Is Doing A Transit Feasibility Study

Caltrans Clearing Unhoused Residents, Trash, and Hardscaping L.A. Freeway Margins (NBC4)

L.A. Mulls Creating Office Of Unarmed Response (Beverly Press)

Apply To Serve On Metro’s Youth Council (SMDP)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Northridge (Daily News)

…Newhall Area 14 Freeway Crash Sends Four To Hospital (SC Signal)

Westwood Vacant Tiny Homes Are Another VA Failure (Knock)

Torrance Tiny Home Village A Success Two Months In (Daily Breeze)

68-Unit Mixed-Use Planned Near Santa Monica/Vermont Station (Urbanize)

77-Unit Mixed-Use Nearly Complete On Venice In Mar Vista (Urbanize)

Why CA Parking Reform Matters For Climate and Housing (Governing)

