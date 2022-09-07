Today’s Headlines
- CA’s Broiling Heatwave Is Different Than Previous (LAT)
…CA Sets Record For Power Usage (LAist)
…When Will This Infernal Heatwave End? (Daily News)
- Beverly Hills Is Doing A Transit Feasibility Study
- Caltrans Clearing Unhoused Residents, Trash, and Hardscaping L.A. Freeway Margins (NBC4)
- L.A. Mulls Creating Office Of Unarmed Response (Beverly Press)
- Apply To Serve On Metro’s Youth Council (SMDP)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Northridge (Daily News)
…Newhall Area 14 Freeway Crash Sends Four To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Westwood Vacant Tiny Homes Are Another VA Failure (Knock)
- Torrance Tiny Home Village A Success Two Months In (Daily Breeze)
- 68-Unit Mixed-Use Planned Near Santa Monica/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- 77-Unit Mixed-Use Nearly Complete On Venice In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
- Why CA Parking Reform Matters For Climate and Housing (Governing)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA