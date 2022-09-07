Today’s Headlines

  • CA’s Broiling Heatwave Is Different Than Previous (LAT)
    …CA Sets Record For Power Usage (LAist)
    …When Will This Infernal Heatwave End? (Daily News)
  • Beverly Hills Is Doing A Transit Feasibility Study
  • Caltrans Clearing Unhoused Residents, Trash, and Hardscaping L.A. Freeway Margins (NBC4)
  • L.A. Mulls Creating Office Of Unarmed Response (Beverly Press)
  • Apply To Serve On Metro’s Youth Council (SMDP)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Northridge (Daily News)
    …Newhall Area 14 Freeway Crash Sends Four To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • Westwood Vacant Tiny Homes Are Another VA Failure (Knock)
  • Torrance Tiny Home Village A Success Two Months In (Daily Breeze)
  • 68-Unit Mixed-Use Planned Near Santa Monica/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
  • 77-Unit Mixed-Use Nearly Complete On Venice In Mar Vista (Urbanize)
  • Why CA Parking Reform Matters For Climate and Housing (Governing)

