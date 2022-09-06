This Week In Livable Streets

Los Angeles City Council T-Committee, Metro Measure M Oversight Committee, and more:

  • Varies L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
  • Tuesday 9/6 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. today to discuss and vote on various items, including al fresco dining, potential safety improvements on South Figueroa, and electric vehicle parking charging stations. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 9/7 – Metro will host the quarterly meeting of its Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee tomorrow starting at 10:30 a.m. These meetings do not set much policy the way the Metro board does, but the committee presentations are helpful for folks interested in how Metro is spending its money, and how projects are progressing. Details at Metro meeting page.
  • Next Week Saturday 9/17 – Metro will host the second of two virtual public workshops on its lower 710 Freeway corridor investment strategy project, led by its 710 corridor task force. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – click to preregister. Details at Metro’s The Source.
  • OngoingJoin the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details. Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 3.01.01 PM

