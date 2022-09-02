Today’s Headlines
- Climate Apocalypse Watch: Severe Heatwave Breaking So Cal Records (LAT, CNN, Guardian)
…And It’s Not Letting Up Before Next Wednesday (Daily News)
…The Hillsides Are Burning – (LAT: Castaic – San Diego – Yosemite, NPR, CBS)
…And It’s Too Hot For Firefighters (LAT)
…reminder: about half of L.A. County greenhouse gas emissions are from transportation, about 4/5ths of that is from car tailpipes (Metro)
- LAPD Releases Video In Petit Shooting (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- Bicycling Profiles Jimmy Lizama and His Koreatown Shop Relámpago Wheelery
- Metro Running Football Game Shuttle From C (Green) Line Hawthorne/Lennox Station (The Source)
- Carnage: One Dead In Car vs. Truck Crash In Palmdale (KTLA)
- Whittier Approves 52-Apartment Complex, Despite Parking Concerns (Whittier Daily News)
- A Tour Of Some L.A. Red Car Relics (The Reid Less Traveled YouTube)
- L.A. Gas Prices Set Labor Day Weekend Record (LAT)
For the Labor Day weekend, Streetsblog L.A. will publish lightly today and return on Tuesday.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA