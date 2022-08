Today’s Headlines

Bill Decriminalizing “Jaywalking” Approved, Pending Newsom Signature (SBCA)

…Assemblymember Bloom’s Pedestrian Headstart Bill Approved, Pending Newsom Signature (SMDP)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)

…After Windsor Hills Driver Killed Six, County to Review Safety of Crash Site (Daily News)

…Burbank Crash Victim’s Mother Sues City (Burbank Leader)

…South L.A. Driver Hits Dozens Of Parked Cars (KTLA5)

Heat Warnings Issued For So Cal (KTLA5)

Phasing Out Gas Cars Is Not Enough (Biking in L.A.)

