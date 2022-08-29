This Week In Livable Streets
Venice Boulevard bus and bike lanes, 710 Corridor, San Dimas and La Verne double-tracking, Eastside L Line extension, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 8/29 – Comments are due today on Metro’s draft environmental studies for its Eastside L Line Extension light rail project. Details at The Source.
- Tuesday 8/30 and Saturday 9/17 – Metro is hosting two virtual public workshops on its lower 710 Freeway corridor investment strategy project, led by its 710 corridor task force. The two meetings will include the same presentation: Tuesday 8/30 from 5-7 p.m. – click to preregister – and Saturday 9/17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – click to preregister. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Tuesday 8/30 and Wednesday 8/31 – Metro is hosting two community meetings for its Lone Hill Avenue to White Avenue Double-Track Project which would add a second train track through the San Gabriel Valley cities of San Dimas to La Verne on the route used by the Metrolink San Bernardino Line. Two meetings will be: Tuesday 8/30 from 6-8 p.m. in-person at La Verne City Hall at 3660 D Street, and Wednesday 8/31 from 6-8 p.m. online via Zoom.
- Wednesday 8/31 – From 6:30-8 p.m., LADOT will host a virtual Venice Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project Workshop. On L.A.’s westside, the city is planning new bus lanes (between Inglewood Boulevard and Culver Boulevard) and new protected bike lanes (coupled with existing protected bike lane stretches, the protection would extend from Lincoln Boulevard to La Cienega Boulevard.) Sign up for the virtual workshop at LADOT Zoom page. Also give feedback via LADOT’s online survey. Find Spanish language links also at LADOT’s project page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org